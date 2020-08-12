logo-loader
GlobeX Data increases footprint in the Bahamas by signing an agreement with Prime Technology

GlobeX Data (OTCQB: SWISF)(CSE: SWIS) CEO Alain Ghiai joined Steve Darling from Proactive Vancouver with news the company has signed another agreement with a company in the Bahamas.

Ghiai talks about Prime Technology and what they will be doing. Ghiai also told Proactive how excited the company is to be on a list of the 50 best companies to watch.

